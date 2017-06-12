Michigan Supreme Court Clarifies Appl...

Michigan Supreme Court Clarifies Application of the Statute of...

In the recent case of Frank v Linkner , ___ Mich ___; ___ NW2d ___ , the Michigan Supreme Court clarified that a claim for member oppression under Michigan's Limited Liability Company Act , MCL 450.4101 et seq., accrues at the time the defendant interferes with the plaintiff's interests as a member, even if the plaintiff has not yet incurred a "calculable financial injury." The Facts The plaintiffs in Frank were former employees of ePrize who held ownership units in the company.

Chicago, IL

