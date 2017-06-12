Michigan Supreme Court Clarifies Application of the Statute of...
In the recent case of Frank v Linkner , ___ Mich ___; ___ NW2d ___ , the Michigan Supreme Court clarified that a claim for member oppression under Michigan's Limited Liability Company Act , MCL 450.4101 et seq., accrues at the time the defendant interferes with the plaintiff's interests as a member, even if the plaintiff has not yet incurred a "calculable financial injury." The Facts The plaintiffs in Frank were former employees of ePrize who held ownership units in the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC