Michigan Supreme Court Clarifies Application of the Statute of...

In the recent case of Frank v Linkner , ___ Mich ___; ___ NW2d ___ , the Michigan Supreme Court clarified that a claim for member oppression under Michigan's Limited Liability Company Act , MCL 450.4101 et seq., accrues at the time the defendant interferes with the plaintiff's interests as a member, even if the plaintiff has not yet incurred a "calculable financial injury." The Facts The plaintiffs in Frank were former employees of ePrize who held ownership units in the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.