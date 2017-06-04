Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Short Interest Update
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,441 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 28th total of 1,209,945 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC