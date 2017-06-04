Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,441 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 28th total of 1,209,945 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

