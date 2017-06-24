We should have put it all behind us after Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo Teo canceled the P650-million contract with McCann World Group Philippines, after finding the ad campaign "Sights" to have striking similarities with South Africa's 2014 tourism campaign. But will it just go away? McCann said its storyline is of a real life Japanese retiree Uchimura-san is and the agency always strives to adhere to the integrity with which the campaign was developed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.