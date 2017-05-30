Love Irish Food to award 80,000 advertising campaign
Love Irish Food in partnership with Exterion Media has today announced the launch of the annual Love Irish Food Brand Development Award. The award, launched this year at the Food Village at Bloom in Dublin's Phoenix Park, provides Love Irish Food member brands with the chance to win an 80,000 advertising campaign to promote their brand to consumers.
