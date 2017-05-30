Love Irish Food to award 80,000 adver...

Love Irish Food to award 80,000 advertising campaign

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Love Irish Food in partnership with Exterion Media has today announced the launch of the annual Love Irish Food Brand Development Award. The award, launched this year at the Food Village at Bloom in Dublin's Phoenix Park, provides Love Irish Food member brands with the chance to win an 80,000 advertising campaign to promote their brand to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... Wed Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC