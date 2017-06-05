Lockheed Martin secures government co...

Lockheed Martin secures government contract to improve water efficiency at federal facilities

Lockheed Martin has been selected for a Department of Energy contract to improve energy and water efficiency at federal facilities. Under the contract announced on the energy.gov website, Lockheed Martin is one of 21 companies selected to implement Energy Savings Performance Contracts designed to create federal infrastructure improvements and energy savings.

