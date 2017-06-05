Lockheed Martin secures government contract to improve water efficiency at federal facilities
Lockheed Martin has been selected for a Department of Energy contract to improve energy and water efficiency at federal facilities. Under the contract announced on the energy.gov website, Lockheed Martin is one of 21 companies selected to implement Energy Savings Performance Contracts designed to create federal infrastructure improvements and energy savings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WaterWorld.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC