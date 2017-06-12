Link About It: Eero's New Router Syst...

Link About It: Eero's New Router System Aims to Protect Home Networks

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cool Hunting

Eero has just released their outlet-occupying Beacon router, as well as a new mesh networking router that runs twice as fast as the last generation. While the Beacon's a fun concept that frees up space and offers a built-in nightlight, it's the software Eero has installed in the new products that really appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC