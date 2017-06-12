Latvian man extradited to US in alleg...

Latvian man extradited to US in alleged hacking scheme

15 hrs ago

A Latvian man has made an initial appearance in US federal court for his alleged involvement in a hacking scheme that caused internet users to lose millions of dollars. Twenty-eight-year-old Peteris Sahurovs was indicted in 2011 in a "scareware" scheme that targeted the Minneapolis Star Tribune's website.

Chicago, IL

