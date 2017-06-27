Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.
