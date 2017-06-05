How Windows 10 changes enterprise mob...

How Windows 10 changes enterprise mobility management

Since its release 21 months ago, Windows 10 has forced companies to rethink how enterprise mobile management is handled in their corporate environments. Unlike its predecessors, Windows 10 comes with EMM tools, allowing enterprises to deploy and configure PCs and other Windows devices using so called "modern management" approaches that include mobile device management API hooks and controls.

