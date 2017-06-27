Heineken has offered to offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/heineken-offers-to-sell-pubs-to-satisfy-concerns-over-punch-taverns-takeover-35869576.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35869575.ece/26466/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-91c28f5e-7368-4a58-ab50-99f5dcd39f77_I1.jpg Heineken has offered to offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.