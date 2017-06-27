Heineken offers to sell pubs to satis...

Heineken offers to sell pubs to satisfy concerns over Punch Taverns takeover

11 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Heineken has offered to offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its 403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns.

Chicago, IL

