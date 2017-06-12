Hansteen pockets 750m as sale of German, Dutch assets completes
Hansteen was cashed up to the tune of an extra 750m on Monday, confirming that the proposed sale of its German and Dutch portfolios to entities owned by funds advised by affiliates of The Blackstone Group and M7 Real Estate had now completed. The FTSE 250 firm had announced the sale, worth a gross 1.28bn, on 20 March.
