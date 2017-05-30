Grey Africa nabs third spot at the Cr...

Grey Africa nabs third spot at the Creative Circle Awards

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

Grey Africa was recognised at the prestigious Creative Circle Awards for its work on the National Council of SPCA's Dog Fighting campaign which took place in the middle of last year. The agency won third place in the Outdoor and Out of Home category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... Wed Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC