Grey Africa nabs third spot at the Creative Circle Awards
Grey Africa was recognised at the prestigious Creative Circle Awards for its work on the National Council of SPCA's Dog Fighting campaign which took place in the middle of last year. The agency won third place in the Outdoor and Out of Home category.
