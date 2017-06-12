GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
Dramatic footage shows the full exchange of gun fire between the gunman and Capitol Police as Republican lawmakers were attacked at baseball practice. Take a look at what happened, minute-by-minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC