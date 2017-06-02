Google, the world's biggest online advertising company, will start blocking online ads next year
In an effort to force publishers to rethink the way they deliver ads on their websites, Google will be introducing its own ad blocker in 2018. According to the Wall Street Journal , Google is giving publishers six months to prepare for the new tool, which will block ads on sites with "bad advertising experiences" and will reportedly be turned on by default in both the desktop and mobile versions of Chrome.
