Google Fined $2.7B By EU; Not All Agr...

Google Fined $2.7B By EU; Not All Agree With Penalty

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Google has been fined a record $2.7 billion after European Union antitrust regulators ruled that the company had abused its authority by promoting its own shopping comparison service on its own Internet property at the top of search results. The fine follows a seven-year investigation It is the largest imposed fine for a monopoly case in the EU, according to some reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC