Google Fined $2.7B By EU; Not All Agree With Penalty
Google has been fined a record $2.7 billion after European Union antitrust regulators ruled that the company had abused its authority by promoting its own shopping comparison service on its own Internet property at the top of search results. The fine follows a seven-year investigation It is the largest imposed fine for a monopoly case in the EU, according to some reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC