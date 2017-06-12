Global Advertising Growth to Slow Slightly This Year
Ad revenue growth is expected to slow to 4.7% worldwide as TV ad sales decline for the first time since 2009, Magna forecasts Worldwide advertising revenue growth is expected to decline slightly this year, dragged down by more traditional mediums like television and print and a slowdown in the U.S. and U.K. Excluding cyclical events like last year's Olympics and the U.S. elections, media owners' ad revenues are expected to increase 4.7% this year globally, compared with 4.9% growth in 2016, according to the latest forecast from Interpublic Group of Media companies knew to brace for a slowdown generally this year given the $5 billion that Magna estimates they raked in last year from ads featured around events like the Summer Games, U.S. elections and Copa America soccer tournament.
