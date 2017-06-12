Global Advertising Growth to Slow Sli...

Global Advertising Growth to Slow Slightly This Year

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Ad revenue growth is expected to slow to 4.7% worldwide as TV ad sales decline for the first time since 2009, Magna forecasts Worldwide advertising revenue growth is expected to decline slightly this year, dragged down by more traditional mediums like television and print and a slowdown in the U.S. and U.K. Excluding cyclical events like last year's Olympics and the U.S. elections, media owners' ad revenues are expected to increase 4.7% this year globally, compared with 4.9% growth in 2016, according to the latest forecast from Interpublic Group of Media companies knew to brace for a slowdown generally this year given the $5 billion that Magna estimates they raked in last year from ads featured around events like the Summer Games, U.S. elections and Copa America soccer tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC