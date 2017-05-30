GEMS Students Excel in CBSE Examinations
Carrying on from last week's Grade 12 results, students from GEMS CBSE curriculum schools in the Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain have again scored outstanding results in the 2017 board exams for Grade 10. GEMS CBSE schools have continued with their impressive track record with an outstanding 100% pass rate in the board exams. Over 600 students have received a CGPA of 10. "Success is no accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC