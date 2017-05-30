Full Second Circuit to Revisit Its Po...

Full Second Circuit to Revisit Its Position On Sexual Orientation as...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Executive Summary : While the Seventh Circuit definitively has held that sexual orientation discrimination is discrimination "because of sex" and, therefore, a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended , the other Circuits continue to debate this issue. Specifically, , the Second Circuit in Christiansen v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC