Floy Brooks - Coronaca

27 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Floy Derrick Brooks, 90, of 211 Hwy 246 North, widow of Furman Lee Brooks, died Monday, June 19, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Richland County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Fredrick Derrick and Lillie Huffstetler Derrick.

