FCG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

