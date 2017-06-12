Family and friends of Redditch man hurt in Walkwood bike crash raise cash for air ambulance charity

FRIENDS and family of a Redditch man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash are raising money for the charity that saved his life. Aaron Clayton, aged 32, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham after suffering substantial blood loss as well as facial, head, and leg injuries in a collision between his Triumph Bonneville and a car on Rye Grass Lane.

