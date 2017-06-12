Family and friends of Redditch man hurt in Walkwood bike crash raise cash for air ambulance charity
FRIENDS and family of a Redditch man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash are raising money for the charity that saved his life. Aaron Clayton, aged 32, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham after suffering substantial blood loss as well as facial, head, and leg injuries in a collision between his Triumph Bonneville and a car on Rye Grass Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC