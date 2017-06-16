Facebook Chases TV's $70 Billion Stas...

Facebook Chases TV's $70 Billion Stash With Its Own Video Series

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Facebook Inc. is starting to bankroll the creation of video series that will begin to appear on the world's largest social network later this year. Facebook is closing deals for its first batch of shows, including two that the Hollywood Reporter unveiled earlier this week -- reality competition series "Last State Standing" and a second season of comedy "Loosely Exactly Nicole," which first appeared on MTV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC