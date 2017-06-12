ENOC Distributes Iftar Packages as Pa...

ENOC Distributes Iftar Packages as Part of Ramadan Aman

As part of its commitment to encourage the local community to participate in charitable initiatives, ENOC will distribute Iftar packages across the UAE as part of Ramadan Aman - a campaign launched by Al Ihsan Charity Association. This year, the organization plans to distribute 500,000 care packages to motorists.

