ENOC Distributes Iftar Packages as Part of Ramadan Aman
As part of its commitment to encourage the local community to participate in charitable initiatives, ENOC will distribute Iftar packages across the UAE as part of Ramadan Aman - a campaign launched by Al Ihsan Charity Association. This year, the organization plans to distribute 500,000 care packages to motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May '17
|MagicJ
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC