Daktronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07
Daktronics, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 23rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC