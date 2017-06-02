Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash D...

Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share

9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

BROOKINGS S.D., June 02, 2017 -- Daktronics, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors on June 1, 2017 approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 23, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2017.

Chicago, IL

