Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share
BROOKINGS S.D., June 02, 2017 -- Daktronics, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors on June 1, 2017 approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 23, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2017.
