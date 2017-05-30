Consumers Still Confused About Messag...

Consumers Still Confused About Messages In Online Advertising

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MediaPost

Findings from a recent Kantar Media study suggest most consumers are aware that brand messages are communicated to them in multiple ways, but consumers think advertisers can make better use of the data. Surprisingly, only 52% view recommended results on search engines as advertising, 61% view messages from brands in printed media forms, and 62% view messages from brands in news and articles online as advertising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC