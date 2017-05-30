Consumers Still Confused About Messages In Online Advertising
Findings from a recent Kantar Media study suggest most consumers are aware that brand messages are communicated to them in multiple ways, but consumers think advertisers can make better use of the data. Surprisingly, only 52% view recommended results on search engines as advertising, 61% view messages from brands in printed media forms, and 62% view messages from brands in news and articles online as advertising.
