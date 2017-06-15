Committee calls for taxation, online ...

Committee calls for taxation, online advertising changes to help media industry

4 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A parliamentary committee is releasing a long-awaited report with 20 recommendations aimed at helping Canada's slumping media industry adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape. They include requiring the publicly funded CBC to eliminate advertising on its digital platforms; letting media companies deduct taxes on digital advertising on Canadian-owned platforms; and a tax credit for print outlets for a portion of their digital investments.

Chicago, IL

