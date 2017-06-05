City unveils new rainbow flag symboli...

City unveils new rainbow flag symbolizing racial diversity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

More than 200 people were in attendance Thursday to celebrate the unveiling and raising of a new rainbow flag at the north apron of City Hall. The flag includes the addition of black and brown stripes to symbolize the racial diversity of the LGBT community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC