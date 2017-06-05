City unveils new rainbow flag symbolizing racial diversity
More than 200 people were in attendance Thursday to celebrate the unveiling and raising of a new rainbow flag at the north apron of City Hall. The flag includes the addition of black and brown stripes to symbolize the racial diversity of the LGBT community.
