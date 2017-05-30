China's Inescapable Tencent Adds Holl...

China's Inescapable Tencent Adds Hollywood Movies to Its Vast - Walled Garden'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

With social media reach beyond Facebook, a video platform like YouTube plus a content producer akin to Netflix, Tencent's sphere is huge After getting off work at a real-estate company in eastern China, Zhu Feiyue spends most of his time on his smartphone. The 25-year-old accountant watches animated series such as "The King's Avatar," about a top online gamer making a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... Wed Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC