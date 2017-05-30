China's Inescapable Tencent Adds Hollywood Movies to Its Vast - Walled Garden'

With social media reach beyond Facebook, a video platform like YouTube plus a content producer akin to Netflix, Tencent's sphere is huge After getting off work at a real-estate company in eastern China, Zhu Feiyue spends most of his time on his smartphone. The 25-year-old accountant watches animated series such as "The King's Avatar," about a top online gamer making a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.