Blackstone sells Logicor to China Inv...

Blackstone sells Logicor to China Investment Corporation for US$14 billion

4 hrs ago

Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell European warehouse firm Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros , cementing China's position as a player in European private equity exits. The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016.

