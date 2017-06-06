Blackstone Group (BX) and The Carlyle Group (CG) Head-To-Head Survey

Blackstone Group and The Carlyle Group are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitabiliy and valuation. Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.