Billboards to highlight 2007 slaying

Billboards to highlight 2007 slaying of N.J. college student

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WOODBURY -- Authorities are hoping billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware will help crack the 2007 slaying of a New Jersey college student. Clear Channel Outdoor has agreed to post a message on 38 billboards about a $100,000 reward offered for information leading to a conviction in the death of Rowan University sophomore Donald Farrell.

Chicago, IL

