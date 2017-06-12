Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Goes t...

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Goes to Jury

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

A Pennsylvania jury began deliberating Monday in the highly anticipated sexual assault trial against comedian Bill Cosby whose public image collapsed amid many similar allegations over the past two years. The trial featured testimony of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, who accused the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her after inviting her to his home in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC