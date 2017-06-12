Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Goes to Jury
A Pennsylvania jury began deliberating Monday in the highly anticipated sexual assault trial against comedian Bill Cosby whose public image collapsed amid many similar allegations over the past two years. The trial featured testimony of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, who accused the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her after inviting her to his home in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC