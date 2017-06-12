Barbershops and Salons Join the Stran...

Barbershops and Salons Join the Strands for Trans Campaign

A movement to create more trans-friendly barbershops and hair salons launched on June 20. Transgender discrimination is a daily occurrence - especially when it comes to gender-specific institutions. While issues like "allocated" bathrooms are among the more common topics of public discussion, a far less-acknowledged everyday issue for trans people, yet equally historically-gendered, is the simple act of getting a haircut.

Chicago, IL

