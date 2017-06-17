Baccalaureate speaker urges students to fight injustice

Marian Wright Edelman, founder and president of the Children's Defense Fund, in her Baccalaureate address urged graduating students to get involved and help end the child poverty, violence and illiteracy that threatens the future of the country. Baccalaureate speaker Marian Wright Edelman told graduates to recognize the support and love they have received throughout their life and use their talents and skills to shape a better future for the disadvantaged in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

