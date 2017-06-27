Another Global Cyberattack?
Computer systems across Europe may have been hit by another cyberattack Tuesday following reports of a breach that some experts bear similarities to last month's coordinated global hack that spread across Europe and Asia. The Ukrainian government was the first to report the cyberattack , noting the country's institutions-including banks, the state energy distributor, and the country's main airport-were affected.
