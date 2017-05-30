Amblin Partners Lands 'Sky High' Pitch From Erb &...
EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners just acquired a pitch from writers Greg Erb and Jason Oremland based on the book Sky High , for Diary Of A Wimpy Kid director Thor Freudenthal . Sky High is a fantastical adventure about an ordinary man and his son who have to survive a journey through the tallest, craziest, most amazing house in the world all while trying to repair their fractured relationship and uncover the incredible secret history of the house itself.
