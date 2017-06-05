After sale of Southern Comfort, Brown-Forman profits fall
Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday due to the strong dollar and its sale of the Southern Comfort brand. The company said it expects earnings per share in the range of $1.80 to $1.90 next year, based on sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC