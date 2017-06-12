After a drama-filled year, Yahoo's troubled sale to Verizon is set to close Tuesday.
So long, Yahoo - of late you've been a laughingstock, but you're also remembered fondly for your pioneering contributions to the technology industry and Silicon Valley. The company's tumultuous $4.5 billion sale to Verizon is scheduled to close Tuesday, almost a year after Yahoo accepted the telecommunication titan's bid.
