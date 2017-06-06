Advertising industry out of touch, ac...

Advertising industry out of touch, according to television lobby group ThinkTV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

People working for advertising agencies are out of touch, childless, share-housing, farmers' market-loving, workaholic gym junkies who overestimate the impact of social media and the internet on normal Australians, according to a new report by a television industry-backed research group. The stand out listings traded on the ASX captured at key moments through the day, as indicated by the time stamp in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC