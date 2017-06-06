Advertising industry out of touch, according to television lobby group ThinkTV
People working for advertising agencies are out of touch, childless, share-housing, farmers' market-loving, workaholic gym junkies who overestimate the impact of social media and the internet on normal Australians, according to a new report by a television industry-backed research group. The stand out listings traded on the ASX captured at key moments through the day, as indicated by the time stamp in the video.
