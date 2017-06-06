Advertising industry out of touch, according to television lobby group ThinkTV

People working for advertising agencies are out of touch, childless, share-housing, farmers' market-loving, workaholic gym junkies who overestimate the impact of social media and the internet on normal Australians, according to a new report by a television industry-backed research group. The stand out listings traded on the ASX captured at key moments through the day, as indicated by the time stamp in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.