Advertiser WPP says that some operati...

Advertiser WPP says that some operations still affected by cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored. On Tuesday a major global cyber attack disrupted computers at a range of multinational firms, including WPP, Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC