Advertiser WPP says that some operations still affected by cyber attack

WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored. On Tuesday a major global cyber attack disrupted computers at a range of multinational firms, including WPP, Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.

