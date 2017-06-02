Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Rec...

Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Adobe Systems Incorporated has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

