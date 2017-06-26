AdLand hits the road to burst its bubble, while TV stocks hit record lows
A van load of advertising folk will soon drive thousands of kilometres along Australia's eastern seaboard to get a better of understanding of life outside inner Sydney. Dubbed the Out of Towners tour, it will give city slickers the chance to blend in and experience life as a customer at a regional supermarket, bank, hotel and cafe.
