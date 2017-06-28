Ad group WPP says still working to re...

Ad group WPP says still working to resolve Petya attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

"We are working with our IT partners and law enforcement agencies to take all appropriate precautionary measures, restore services where they have been disrupted, and keep the impact on clients, partners and our people to a minimum," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC