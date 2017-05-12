Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given Consensu...

Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Viad Corp has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

