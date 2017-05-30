YouTube Added an Activity Tab on iOS ...

YouTube Added an Activity Tab on iOS So Users Can Manage Their Notifications

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: AdWeek

YouTube launched a new version of its iOS application, adding an Activity tab to the bottom navigation bar. This tab is synced with the "bell" on YouTube's desktop website, and it allows users to view and interact with their notifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trampoline amusement ride Tue sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale Tue sky5216 1
giant pendulum Tue sky5216 1
small paddle boats Tue sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale Tue sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,415,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC