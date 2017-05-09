West Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by...

West Corporation , a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC , a leading global alternative investment manager, pursuant to which the Apollo funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of West common stock for $23.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 17.5 percent over West's closing stock price on November 1, 2016, the last trading day prior to the announcement that the Company initiated a process to explore strategic and financial alternatives.

