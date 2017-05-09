West Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by...
West Corporation , a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC , a leading global alternative investment manager, pursuant to which the Apollo funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of West common stock for $23.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 17.5 percent over West's closing stock price on November 1, 2016, the last trading day prior to the announcement that the Company initiated a process to explore strategic and financial alternatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Mon
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|Mon
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC