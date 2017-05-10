Web Ads Boom in Popularity

Like pop icons seeing a resurgence, Web ads moved up in popularity "from around one third to more than half" of all marketers increasing their spending in 2016 vs. 2015, finds Target Marketing's newly released study, "Marketing Mix Trends 2010-2016." While a more precise survey question coincided with more precise database marketing software, Target Marketing's analysis of years of "Media Usage Survey" data notes that "marketers trawl where their prospects run."

