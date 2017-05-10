Web Ads Boom in Popularity
Like pop icons seeing a resurgence, Web ads moved up in popularity "from around one third to more than half" of all marketers increasing their spending in 2016 vs. 2015, finds Target Marketing's newly released study, "Marketing Mix Trends 2010-2016." While a more precise survey question coincided with more precise database marketing software, Target Marketing's analysis of years of "Media Usage Survey" data notes that "marketers trawl where their prospects run."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Target Marketing Magazine.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC