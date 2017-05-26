WCG Adds Copywriter
Zach Mick has been added as copywriter to the creative team at Wilson Creative Group announced Peggy Wilson, founder of the award-winning advertising agency. In his new position, Mick will be responsible for writing copy for WCG client advertising campaigns and promotions, websites, social media, video and commercial scripts, and blogs.
