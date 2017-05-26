WCG Adds Copywriter

WCG Adds Copywriter

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Zach Mick has been added as copywriter to the creative team at Wilson Creative Group announced Peggy Wilson, founder of the award-winning advertising agency. In his new position, Mick will be responsible for writing copy for WCG client advertising campaigns and promotions, websites, social media, video and commercial scripts, and blogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trampoline amusement ride 11 hr sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale 11 hr sky5216 1
giant pendulum 11 hr sky5216 1
small paddle boats 11 hr sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale 11 hr sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,394,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC