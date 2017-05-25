Washington Post's New Video Series Takes Its Inspiration From the Haters
Don't read the comments is advice that many digital-age writers heed completely, but for the Washington Post opinion writers participating in WaPo's new, multiplatform video series, that's not an option. Not only are they reading and responding to the comments, they're doing it out loud, on film, in videos that will appear weekly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC